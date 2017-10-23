Delta hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants

(Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)

If you've ever had a dream of leaving your desk job and traveling the world, Delta is hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants.

The Atlanta-based airline said the job openings are for 2018.

The competition could be stiff. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the airline said 150,000 applicants applied for 1,200 flight attendant positions last year. The company picked less than 1 percent of the 35,000 video interviews it reviewed and 6,000 in-person interviews it conducted.

According to Delta, applicants must be at least 21 as of Jan. 1, 2018. The idea resumes will include:

More than one year of work experience in a personalized customer service, patient care or similar role

Experience in a role ensuring the safety and/or care of others (teacher, military, EMT, firefighter, coach, law enforcement, lifeguard, nurse, etc.)

Education beyond high school

Fluency in a language other than English: These applicants are considered for "Language of Destination" flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as well as special responsibilities

To give a better understanding of the flight attendant job, Delta said in a press release they are launching the "Earning our Wings" mini-series every Monday and Thursday on YouTubeand Delta News Hub.

Several restrictions apply, so make sure you qualify.

If you're interested in applying. Visit their website for more details.

