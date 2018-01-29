Hackers Empty Out ATMs with New 'Jackpotting' Attacks

(Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Two of the world's largest makers of ATMs are warning that cyber criminals are targeting machines in the United States with software and hardware hacks which force them to spit out large sums of cash in a scheme called "jackpotting."

CNBC says the two manufacturers, Diebold Nixdorf and Atlanta-based NCR Corp., are not identifying victims or indicating how much money has been lost. Jackpotting attacks have been on the rise in Europe and Asia in recent years, but just how much cash has been stolen has not been disclosed since victims and law enforcement rarely disclose details of ATM attacks.

The new attacks have were detailed Saturday by the digital security news site Krebs on Security. They said that while attacks have long been a threat to banks in Europe and Asia, they have eluded US ATM operators prior to this point.

According to a Jan. 26 customer advisory from NCR, the company had received reports from the Secret Service and other sources about these types of attacks against US-based ATMs.

"This should be treated as a call to action to take appropriate steps to protect their ATMs against these forms of attack and mitigate any consequences," the alert said in part.

The NCR memo did not go into detail as to the type of jackpotting software or hardware used in the attacks.

CNBC reported that a separate memo went to Diebold Nixdorf ATM customers which said that authorities had warned them of hackers targeting one of its ATM models, called Opteva, which went out of production several years ago.

A separate Secret Service alert was sent to banks which said they had received information that hackers were targeting stand-alone ATMs typically located in pharmacies, big-box retailers and drive-thru ATMs, according to the Krebs on Security report.

The Diebold Nixdorf memo described steps criminals had used on some ATMs, including gaining physical access, replacing the ATM's hard drive and using an industrial endoscope to press an internal button required to reset the machine.

Once the machines have been compromised, they would appear as "Out of Order" to customers. Hackers would be able to go to the machines themselves and using remotely controlled means, force the ATMs to dispense cash.

According to the Krebs on Security report, in previous attacks, ATMs continuously dispensed cash at the rate of 40 bills every 23 seconds, allowing hackers using this method to quickly empty an ATM.

