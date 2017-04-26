LuLaRoe to Bring 1,000 New Jobs to Richland County

Google Earth image of the location in Blythewood where LuLaRoe plans to operate a new distribution center. (Photo: Cooke, Scott, Custom)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - Clothing company LuLaRoe plans to locate a new distribution center in Richland County. The facility will be located at the former Bose facility in Blythewood at 2000 Carolina Pines Drive.

The Governor's office says the company will invest $35 million in the facility and create at least 1,000 new jobs over the next several years.

The distribution center is expected to be running by June. LuLaRoe is already accepting applications. Those interested should email their resume to lularoeblythewood@ultimatestaffing.com.

LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham is quoted in a news release as saying: “LuLaRoe recognized an immediate need to open an East Coast distribution facility to better serve Independent Fashion Retailers located east of the Mississippi, by providing them with easier access to product and reduced shipping times. After evaluating our options, we selected South Carolina because of its central location and strong workforce to support our company’s growing needs. We look forward to becoming a member of this great community and welcoming our future workforce into the LuLaRoe family.”

