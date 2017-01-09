New Economic Beginnings For Youth And Veterans

New Economic Beginnings just partnered up with Midlands Tech to provide classes for youth with troubled paths and veterans. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- New Economic Beginnings just partnered up with Midlands Tech to provide classes for youth with troubled paths, as well as veterans.

The goal is to help them with resumes, cover letters, GED's and at the end of the 8 week course they're guaranteed a job.

Creator and CEO of New Economic Beginnings Foundation, Jermaine Johnson says he was inspired by his own story, "I was on the streets, my brother was a gang member, I had another brother that was in the military" he says, "so all three groups I'm trying to help were all in my family."

The program is completely free for participants but they'll cap the first round at 20 participants. If you missed it this time, don't worry July the second class will open 60 spots.

Johnson says he's open to any more partnerships with businesses looking for employees. If you're a business looking to partner or someone looking to participate you can reach Johnson at jermainejohnson@nebfoundation.us.

Click here for more information.