New Lego set to feature women of NASA

KUSA - Some under-appreciated heroes are set to get the Lego treatment.

The women of NASA will be introduced as a Lego set, the company announced Tuesday. This was designed by science writer Maia Weinstock.

The set will include:

-Computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, who developed the flight software for the Apollo missions to the moon

-Katherine Johnson, a mathematician and space scientist who is known for calculating and verifying trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo programs

-Sally Ride, the first American woman in space

-Nancy Grace Woman, one of the first female executives at NASA who was known for planning the Hubble Space Telescope

-Mae Hemison, the first African-American woman in space

In addition to those very unique Lego figurines with claws for hands, the set also includes vignettes of important moments in the history of space exploration.

The Women of NASA Lego set probably won’t be available until late 2017 or early 2018 at the latest.

