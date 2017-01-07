Pizza Hut Offering 50 Percent Off Pizzas this Weekend

Slices of Pizza Hut pizza. (Photo: Indi Samarajiva via Flickr)

Has this week felt as long for you as it has for us?

You deserve a pizza.

Pizza Hut is offering 50 percent off all orders made online or through its app until Monday.

The offer does not include any non-pizza menu items, but considering it's "Pizza Hut" and not "non-Pizza Hut," you'll probably still be satisfied.

The offer is good for delivery or carry-out.

EDIT: We ordered a pizza and it cost full price -- BE SURE you click on the 50 percent off promotion on the home page BEFORE YOU DO ANYTHING ELSE rather than selecting delivery or carry-out first. Learn from our mistakes.

