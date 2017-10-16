$100M Lawsuit Filed over Marine Recruit's Death
The Michigan family of a Marine recruit who died in parris island last year has filed a $100 million lawsuit. The suit alleges 20-year old Raheel Siddiqui's fatal plunge in a stairwell was the result of negligence by officers and others.
wltx 6:12 PM. EDT October 16, 2017
