$100M Lawsuit Filed over Marine Recruit's Death

The Michigan family of a Marine recruit who died in parris island last year has filed a $100 million lawsuit. The suit alleges 20-year old Raheel Siddiqui's fatal plunge in a stairwell was the result of negligence by officers and others.

wltx 6:12 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

