"Your're Never Going To Forget"
More than two years ago...a gunman went into Emanuel AME in Charelston and shot and killed nine worshippers. Pastor Clementa Pinckney was one of those slainHis wife Jennifer sat down with NEWS19s Janae Frazier today....to talk about her life and how she
wltx 6:06 PM. EST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Midlands Election Night - Full Results HereNov. 7, 2017, 7:39 p.m.
-
Lexington Man with History of Seizures Reported MissingNov. 7, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
Man Accused of Shooting at Off-Duty Columbia Police OfficerNov. 7, 2017, 4:00 p.m.