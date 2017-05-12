1 child severely burned, 2 others taken to hospital in fire

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- Multiple Lexington County agencies responded to an early morning mobile home fire in the 200 block of Doe Trail Drive.

Authorities tell us one child was airlifted with severe burns, two others were able to make it out safely without injuries.

Two adults were taken to the hospital for respiratory problems.

SLED is helping to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to the County of Lexington, the home is a loss and damages are estimated at $50,000.

