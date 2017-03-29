12 Dead, 3 Injured After Church Bus, Truck Collide in Texas

(Photo: KENS)

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - Twelve people were killed and three injured in a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a bus carrying members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, according to Lt. Juan Hernandez, a spokesman with DPS.

The bus was carrying 14 people and the driver was the only occupant inside the pickup truck.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on northbound Highway 83 near the Garner State Park.

The bus was carrying senior citizens back from a Bible study retreat at Lakey, Texas.

"We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who," read a statement posted on the church's Facebook page. "All activities for tonight are cancelled. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved."

The sheriff's office said traffic was being re-routed through state Highway 127 in Concan and FM 1050 near the state park.

The highway was also expected to be closed for several hours.

“Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event," said Gov. Greg Abbott in a statment. "We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA