Alexis Henderson (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have located a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to CMPD, Alexis Henderson was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Kingsbury Drive in Elizabeth. Police said she left her home and her destination was unknown.

CMPD reported that Henderson was found safe early Saturday morning.

