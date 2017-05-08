$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Sumter

File (Photo: AP, WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Did you recently buy a Powerball ticket over in Sumter? Then you need to check your ticket.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a $150,000 winning ticket was sold at the Food Lion on Highway 15 South.

The person matched enough numbers to earn $50,000, but also used the Power Play option. That multiplied their winnings by three.

The winning numbers were the following:

11 - 21 -31- 41- 59 Powerball: 21

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

