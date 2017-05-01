WLTX
18-year-old 'at-risk' woman missing from Rock Hill home

Deputies say 18-year-old Jamie Lee Allison Margas has been missing since April 28.

May 01, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen who they say is at risk.

Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, has been missing from her home near Twins Lakes Road and Mount Gallant Road since Friday morning, deputies say.

Margas is identified by officials as a white woman listed at 5-foot-6, 105 pounds. Authorities did not say what she was last seen wearing.

Those with information on Margas is asked to call 911 or 803-628-3059.

