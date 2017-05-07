3 Clemson students injured in hit-and-run; 1 remains in critical condition

The Clemson City Police Department said on its Facebook page a white male driving a Ford F-150 hit three people Sunday morning. (Photo: Photo provided by the Clemson City Police Department)

One Clemson University student remains in critical condition after police said a 25-year-old man hit three students on Sunday morning and left the scene.

Clemson City Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said the department has charged a Seneca man with one count of hit and run with bodily injury and two counts of hit and run with great bodily injury. The man is currently being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The man's identity could not immediately be confirmed through arrest warrants.

Clemson City police responded to a hit-and-run around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on College Avenue, between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue, after three students were struck by a dark in color, four-door Ford F-150.

Two of the students have since been released from the hospital, and the third remains in critical condition, Dixon said. The driver drove off from the scene and was last seen turning off College Avenue on U.S. 123/76 toward Seneca. Dixon said police were able to obtain surveillance footage that captured the driver and his truck.

The suspect turned himself in to police on Sunday after recognizing himself through Facebook posts that were circulated between the police department and media, according to Dixon.

The driver is not a Clemson student.

