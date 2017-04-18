THINKSTOCK

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people in downtown Fresno shouted "God is great" in Arabic and had posted on social media that he dislikes white people.

All three victims in Tuesday's killings were white. The police chief says they were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown.



Dyer says 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who was arrested shortly afterward, was armed with a revolver and reloaded at one point. Authorities say he opened fire at four locations within a block, firing 16 rounds in one minute.

Authorities Muhammad had a criminal history. Muhammad was already wanted for a separate killing from last week, in which a Motel 6 security guard in Fresno was gunned down. Dyer said he has previously been arrested on weapons, drugs and false imprisonment charges and making terrorist threats.

Dyer went on to say Muhammad had been associated with gangs but was not a validated member. He had been living on the streets and most people had "disassociated" themselves from him, Dyer said.

The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people was not a member of his center.

Sayed Ali Ghazvini said Tuesday that he and other faith leaders are trying to identify Kori Ali Muhammad. Ghazvini offered prayers to the victims and their families. He said that members are shocked.

Dyer says police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. He says the suspect made other statements to police but did not disclose what they were.





