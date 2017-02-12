3 Ways to Save on Valentine's Day

(Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Hallmark holiday that brings joy to lovebirds and romance seekers is Tuesday.

Here are three ways to deliver high-value gifts and gestures while watching your spending:

1. Picnic at your place - You could probably guess that a great way to spend less on Valentine's Day is to eat at home, but don't let it be a simple home-cooked dinner. Get a blanket and make dinner an indoor picnic. Finish the night off with dessert under a full moon and stars.

2. Make Your Own Gift Basket - Champagne, chocolate, and a gift card to buy a stock in your partner's favorite company are great basket additions for tomorrow's holiday.

3. Share Your Feelings About Money Over Your Favorite Drink - Get intimate with your partner and your current financial situation. Share your experiences, observations, challenges, and strengths when it comes to money. This is also a great time to share your financial goals for 2017 and see how you can work together to achieve them.

