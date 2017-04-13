4 Shot at Atlanta MARTA Station

(Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta, GA (WXIA) - One person is in custody after four people were shot at the West Lake MARTA station on Thursday afternoon.

According to MARTA spokesperson Erik Burton, the suspect in the shooting has been apprehended.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

The West Lake Station has been temporarily closed. MARTA has established a bus bridge from H.E. Holmes to Ashby to accommodate customers during the station closure.

MARTA said, "Due to police activity, Blue Line trains will not service Holmes and West Lake. A bus bridge is in effect for travel between Holmes, West Lake, and Ashby stations. Normal Blue Line service resumes eastbound at Ashby."

The station is located at 80 Anderson Avenue SW.

