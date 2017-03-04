40 People Left Without a Home from Apartment Fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department says 40 people are out of their home after a large apartment fire early Saturday morning.

The fire began just before 4 a.m. at the Paces Run Apartments off Parklane Road near Interstate 20.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

No one was injured in the incident. Fire officials say 24 units were damaged, with 12 of those being described as a total loss.

