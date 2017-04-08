Taylors, SC

Taylors, SC (The Greenville News) -- Five children were taken to the hospital after an inflatable the children were playing in was lifted by a gust of wind, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church on Wade Hampton Boulevard, said Taylors Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed. The children were attending the church carnival when the accident occurred.

"This afternoon, we held our annual Spring Carnival on our campus on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors, S.C. The carnival began at 1:00 this afternoon. Shortly after 2:00 PM, an unexpected wind gust, out of our control, lifted an inflatable amusement that was on our campus for the event. We are saddened for those who were injured during the unfortunate accident today," said Pastor David Pearson, in a post on the church's Facebook page. "Due to the accident this afternoon, five children were transported via ambulance to an area hospital. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time."

The Greenville News