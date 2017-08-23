6-year-old girl found unconscious with rope around her neck

GASTONIA, N.C. - A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after being found unconscious in an apartment with a rope around her neck Wednesday morning, according to police.

The mother of the young girl found her in a bedroom with a rope around her neck, and immediately called 911. The Gastonia Fire Department responded to the scene around 11 a.m. and put the young girl on assisted breathing.

According to Gastonia Police, the girl was swinging and playing in her room when the incident occurred.

Her injuries are believed to be accidental.

Neighbors say she was responsive to emergency responders while on assisted breathing as she was transported to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte with serious injuries.

It has been confirmed that there were other people in the house at the time the girl was found Wednesday. It is unclear how many people were in the apartment and whether any of them were also children.

The girl was reported to have had ligature marks around her neck from the rope.

