7 arrested after deadly London terror attack

A locked down Whitehall in central London on March 23, 2017. (Photo: Andy Rain, EPA)

LONDON — Seven people were arrested in connection with a terror attack in the heart of the British capital that killed 4 people and injured at least 40 near the Houses of Parliament, authorities said Thursday.

Mark Rowley, the acting deputy commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, said the arrests were made after police searched six addresses.

One of those addresses was an apartment in the central city of Birmingham, local media reported. The Press Association news agency said that three men were detained there. The car used in the attack — a gray Hyundai i40 — was hired from Birmingham, according to the BBC. Rowley said that inquiries were continuing in Birmingham, London and elsewhere.

Police believe they know the identity of the attacker, but have not named him. Rowley said the working assumption is that he was motivated by "international terrorism" and is believed to have acted alone. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailant smashed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon before jumping out and fatally stabbing police officer Keith Palmer, 48. The attacker was shot dead by police.

France's prime minister said some people injured on the bridge were French high school students. Rowley said seven people were in critical condition, and that the dead included a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

Three police officers, two Romanian tourists, a Chinese citizen and five South Koreans were among the injured, the Associated Press reported.

Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the assault as a “sick and depraved terrorist attack.”

"The location of this attack was no accident. The terrorists chose to strike at the heart of our Capital City, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech," May said in statement Wednesday.

"Any attempt to defeat those values through violence and terror is doomed to failure."

The murdered police officer, Keith Palmer, was a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

"Keith - aged 48 - had 15 years' service and was a husband and a father," said Rowley on Wednesday. "He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift and he had every right to expect that would happen."

Both houses of Parliament will sit at their normal times Thursday. The crime scene and the area surrounding it remained cordoned off early Thursday. Police were asking people to steer clear of the areas close to the Parliament and Westminster underground station remained closed.

