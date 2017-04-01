74-year-old dead of heart attack at Cooper River Bridge Run

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A 74-year-old man has died after suffering a heart attack during the 40th Cooper River Bridge Run and Walk.

Race director Julian Smith confirmed the death to the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2nrfwEN ) on Saturday but would not provide any further details.

The paper reported that another runner, a 68-year-old from North Carolina, also suffered a heart attack as he was nearing the finish line at around the two hour mark of the race.

Long-time Bridge Run volunteer medical coordinator Al Hawkins on Friday said he was bracing for a busy day due to a forecast for relatively warm temperatures.

