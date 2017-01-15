Police lights.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a Rock Hill nightclub early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting at The Hideaway Club around 1 a.m. Sunday to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He victim was transported to the hospital and later died.

York County Detectives say they believe the victim, along with several other individuals, were involved in an altercation inside the club. They were asked to leave the premises and were escorted to the parking lot by employees.

According to officials, a short time later, the victim returned to the club and was stopped at the door by the 76-year-old business owner. When the owner was assaulted by the victim while he was trying to re-enter, he fatally shot him.

As of Sunday morning, no one is in custody or charged. This is an active, developing investigation.

