78-year-old Kidnapped, Bound, Sexually Assaulted in Sumter

Edward Earl McElveen (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a man who they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

The suspect, 66-year-old Edward Earl McElveen, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, kidnapping, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers say the incident happened overnight in the Dalzell community. According to investigators, the woman was taken, and bound at a home.

Deputies say the woman was able to escape around 10:30 a.m. and call officers around mid-morning. The victim is being treated at the hospital for cuts and bruises.

She and McElveen are acquaintances, according to investigators, and she was able to quickly identify him to officers. He was arrested while walking along a road.

Investigators say McElveen is a convicted felon. They say they asked him for a DNA sample, but he refused. However, they say since he is on the state's sex offender registry, his DNA is on file already.

