911 Text System Now in Clarendon County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Duane Notice's Mom Sees Him Play For The First Time At The CLA
-
Sumter School District Meeting Turns Chaotic
-
Six Students Burned on School Bus
-
Todd Kohlhepp Charged with Rape
-
Ways to Save: Top laundry hack will lower energy bill!
-
Midland's Bull
-
Trump recognizes widow of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen
-
Six Students Burned on School Bus
-
Trump: 'A new chapter of American Greatness is now beginning'
-
Calhoun County Students Get New Laptops
More Stories
-
Severe Storms Possible This EveningMar. 1, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
USC Quarterback Brandon McIlwain Leaves SchoolMar. 1, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
-
Midlands County has New Text 911 SystemMar. 1, 2017, 6:42 p.m.