94-Year-Old Richland Man Found Safe

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Deputies say the search for an elderly man reported missing by his daughter is found.
Charles Corley, 94 was last seen at his Richland County home at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A witness reports seeing Corley heading east on I-20 from Fairfield Road at around 2:30 p.m.
Lieutenant Curtis Wilson says Corley was located.
It has not been reported where he was found.
