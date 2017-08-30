94-Year-Old Richland Man Found Safe

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX)- Richland County Deputies say the search for an elderly man reported missing by his daughter is found.

Charles Corley, 94 was last seen at his Richland County home at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A witness reports seeing Corley heading east on I-20 from Fairfield Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Lieutenant Curtis Wilson says Corley was located.

It has not been reported where he was found.

