ACC football championship back in Charlotte for 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC announced Wednesday that it will follow the NCAA’s lead and bring its championship events back to North Carolina after the repeal of House Bill 2, beginning with the 2017 ACC Football Championship Game.

The 2017 Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game will be held December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, the conference announced. The 2016 game was relocated to Orlando, Florida after the controversial HB2 was passed by state lawmakers.

Championship events for women’s basketball, baseball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s golf, as well as men’s and women’s tennis will return to North Carolina during the 2017-18 academic year.

“We are pleased that ACC neutral site championships will return to the state of North Carolina beginning with the 2017-18 academic year,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We value all of our partners in North Carolina and appreciate their support and cooperation. We are thrilled to renew our relationships with so many terrific people, outstanding cities and first-class venues.”

ACC Championships Event Schedule

Football: The Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game will return to Bank of America Stadium through the 2020 season.

Men's Basketball: The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule for the next three years remains unchanged. The 2018 event will be held in Brooklyn before returning to Charlotte in 2019 and Greensboro in 2020.

Women's Basketball: The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will return to Greensboro for the 18th time in 19 years between February 28-March 4, 2018.

Baseball: The ACC Baseball Championship will extend its agreement to stay in Durham for 2018 and 2019.

Swimming & Diving: The 2018 ACC Women's Swiming & Diving Championships will be held February 14-17 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Men's Swimming & Diving Championships will be held February 21-24 at the GAC. The events are scheduled to remain in Greensboro through 2023.

Men's Golf: The ACC Men's Golf Championship will be hosted by New London's Old North State Club in April 2018.

Women's Golf: The ACC Women's Golf Championship will be played at Greensboro's Sedgefield Country Club in April 2018.

Men's & Women's Tennis: The ACC Tennis Championships will return to Cary Tennis Park on April 25-29, 2018.

Women's Soccer: The semifinals and finals of the women's soccer tournament will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in 2018.

