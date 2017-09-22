Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Lanes are back open after an accident with injuries on I-77 northbound Friday morning.
Troopers say it happened near the Two Notch Road exit around 7:07 a.m.
The Columbia Fire Department says the patient is being treated and the scene is clear.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says traffic is slow moving due to several crashes from the 13-17mm. It says the roadway is clear, but expect congestion.
