Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Lanes are back open after an accident with injuries on I-77 northbound Friday morning.

Troopers say it happened near the Two Notch Road exit around 7:07 a.m.

The Columbia Fire Department says the patient is being treated and the scene is clear.





UPDATE: patient extricated all #TheCFD units have cleared the scene and I77NB lanes have reopened #scnews #TrafficAlert https://t.co/mOlj8BF2be — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 22, 2017

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says traffic is slow moving due to several crashes from the 13-17mm. It says the roadway is clear, but expect congestion.

