Acclaimed British Actor John Hurt Dies at 77

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 17: British actor Sir John Hurt poses after being awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2015 in London, England (Photo by Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2015 Getty Images)

Los Angeles (CBSLA) The Mirror, s British newspaper, is reporting the deaht of legendary character actor John Hurt.

The actor, perhaps best known for playing the role in "The Elephant Man" was 77.

He most recently starred on the big screen as a priest who gives counsel to Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of President Kennedy in "Jackie".

The actor had been reportedly battling cancer.

Hurt is survived by his fourth wife, Anwen Rees-Myers, according ot The Mirror, they were married 12 years.

The actor first came to fame more than five decades ago in 1966's "A Man for All Seasons".

His other credits include the "Harry Potter" series, "Doctor Who", "Midnight Express", "The Lord of the Rings" .

"Alien", "Hellboy", "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull", and "History of the World, Part I".

Sir John Hurt was knighted by the Queen in 2015.

