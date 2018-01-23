Ad Urging People to Not Adopt Pit Bulls Goes Viral

A pit bull being walked on a leash cross the street Tuesday in Jacksonville.

(WTLV) - An attorney in Beverly Hills, California created a viral ad urging people to not adopt pit bulls.

After he placed the ad on Twitter, it was viewed more than 6 million times.

Kenneth Philips said he created the ad because he's frustrated by the number of people injured or killed by the breed.

“I do this in Florida and all across the nation,” Philips stated in a message to First Coast News. "I have been doing this for 25 years ... I follow all of the major cases and study all the reports of deaths and disfigurements.

“One of the worst issues is the intentional concealment of the breed of a dog, by official government shelters as well as rescue groups,” Philips stated.

Many dog lovers reject the ad and say it's not accurate.

"Having a commercial like that, I feel like we take one step forward and 10 steps back with something like that," said Jen Dean of Jacksonvilled-based Pit Sisters Rescue. “I thought it was filled with misinformation. I thought it was very discriminatory and I thought it was extremely unfair.

"It saddens me that it's getting so much attention, that it's being shared so much on social media," Dean said.

Millions of people on social media sharing the add or commenting on it are saying it's slated to run during the Super Bowl.

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL THAT SAYS "DO NOT ADOPT A PIT BULL" - Share this to help show that pit bulls are too dangerous to adopt! #DoNotAdopt, #DangerousDogs, #DogBiteLaw, #Dogs, #BSL, #BanTheBreed pic.twitter.com/ybNxkcI5M9 — Kenneth M. Phillips (@DogBiteLaw) January 19, 2018

