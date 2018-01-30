Adele Shows Dolly Parton Some Love, Dressing Up as the Country Music Icon

(USA Today) - Hello... It's not who you think it is.

Grammy-winning vocalist Adele took to Twitter Tuesday morning and posted a picture of her dressed up as Dolly Parton. And it's all the rage on Twitter.

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

"The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton!" Adele tweeted in a tribute to the country music legend, donning a salmon outfit, a blonde wig and holding a guitar. "We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life..."

As of mid-Tuesday morning the post had more than 18,000 likes and 2,400 retweets.

Adele ended her tweet with nothing, of course, but the title of one of the most iconic Parton songs of all time, "I'll (I will) always love you."

