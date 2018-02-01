Adopted Man Hopes to Reconnect with Long-Lost Sister Born in Florida

David Hunter Jones posted a picture on Facebook with the hope of finding his biological sister born around June 24, 1986, in Pinellas County, Florida. (Photo: David Hunter Jones)

St. Petersburg, FL (WTSP) - An adopted Arkansas man has taken to social media in hopes of finding a long-lost sibling who does not know he exists.

David Hunter Jones, 33, posted a picture on Facebook with the hope of finding his biological sister born around June 24, 1986, in Pinellas County, Florida.

The Facebook post reads:

PLEASE SHARE! I’m searching for my biological sister. My name is David Hunter Jones, and I am an adoptee born December 24, 1984 as Baby Boy Dowding in Pinellas County, Florida. I am searching for my FULL biological sister. SHE PROBABLY DOES NOT KNOW I EXIST. If you were born on (or around) June 24, 1986 in Pinellas County and you are adopted, you might be my sister. You have a brother and biological father who would very much love to meet you! She was likely named Baby Girl Dowding at birth. We have searched for years and tried everything we can think of to find her. Please help me find her by sharing, especially those of you in Florida! If you think you might be her or know someone who might be her, please email davidhunterjones93@gmail.com for information, questions, or for more details!

The post has 465 interactions and 7,219 shares as of Thursday morning.

Although he's adopted, Jones has met his biological father and grandmother. Jones also was able to find his biological mother, but she refused to speak with him.

Jones said he has searched for his sister over the last five years.

"I've utilized search groups on Facebook, done every available DNA test, scoured every adoption database and website but still can't find a trace of her," Jones wrote in an email to 10News. "I very much doubt that she knows I exist and because of the lack of evidence, it's quite likely that she doesn't know she's adopted."

Jones said his biological parents moved to Kentucky after his sister was born. The parents eventually divorced, Jones said.

In an ongoing effort to find his sister, Jones said he has also reached out to the TLC's television show "Long Lost Family."

