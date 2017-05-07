Airport training targets human trafficking

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's airport is part of a new national effort to raise awareness of human trafficking and try and stop it.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2p9MhHn) that the program is enlisting airport and airline employees to spot potential victims.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport recently hosted a training session on human trafficking for airline and airport workers. It's one of a series of training sessions, and part of a broader campaign at the world's busiest airport.
Nancy Rivard, president of Airline Ambassadors International, says that a flight attendant sees an average of 2,000 people a month. She says that puts flight attendants in a position to observe passenger behavior on a broad scale.
© 2017 Associated Press
