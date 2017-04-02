Amber Alert Issued for Charlotte Girl After Two Found Dead in Home

Arieyora Simone Forney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have issued an amber alert for an 11-year-old girl after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive after a call for service came in at 11:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female deceased inside the home. The identities of the two deceased have not been released pending family notification.

This car left the scene just before the Charlotte Fire Department's initial arrival.

11-year-old Arieyora Simone Forney is believed to live at the residence with the two deceased victims. CMPD believes she might be in serious danger and is seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.

Forney is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives with the Homicide/ADW Unit are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

The investigation comes just a day after police began looking into Charlotte's 23rd homicide on Saturday, making this the 24th homicide in just four months.

Anyone with information about this incident, the location of Forney, or the location of the pictured vehicle is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

© 2017 WCNC.COM