Amber Alert Issued for Missing 15-Year-Old North Carolina Girl

WCNC 7:43 AM. EDT May 04, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department says Cassidy Ann Bottoms was abducted by two men.

Bottoms is a white female, approximately 5 feet  1 inches tall, weighing 114 pounds.   She has black hair, and hazel eyes.   She was wearing a black tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.  The teen has a scar on left lower lip.

The sheriff's department believes she was abducted by  Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler.    Deshawn Dante Townes is described as 24-years-old,  Black, male, 5 feet  11 inches tall.  He has black hair and brown eyes.   He was wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat.  He wears glasses.
 
Joffey Lee Cutler is described as a 20-year-old black male.  He is 5 feet  8 inches tall.  He has black hair and brown eyes.   He was wearing a black shirt.
 
Authorities say Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston Salem, North Carolina.  She could be in a Silver 2010 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number BBP-4246. 
 
Anyone with any information regarding this abduction, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP. 

