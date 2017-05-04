Amber Alert Issued for Missing 15-Year-Old North Carolina Girl

Cassidy Bottoms

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a 15-year-old girl missing in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department says Cassidy Ann Bottoms was abducted by two men.

Bottoms is a white female, approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 114 pounds. She has black hair, and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black tube top with a V cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. The teen has a scar on left lower lip.

The sheriff's department believes she was abducted by Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler. Deshawn Dante Townes is described as 24-years-old, Black, male, 5 feet 11 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat. He wears glasses.

Joffey Lee Cutler is described as a 20-year-old black male. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt.

Authorities say Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston Salem, North Carolina. She could be in a Silver 2010 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number BBP-4246.

Anyone with any information regarding this abduction, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.

