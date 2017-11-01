AMBER ALERT | Deputies Search Ponds for Missing NC Toddler

Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday

SPRING LAKE, N.C. - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a missing Spring Lake toddler.

The alert was issued around 3 p.m. for 3-year-old Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday, who vanished Tuesday morning.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it along with black jogging pants.

Authorities said the child could be with a 20-year-old man but the sheriff’s office later said that person was located without the child.

The sheriff’s office said that man took his 11-month-old, as well as Zy’Rah, Tuesday morning.

The 11-month-old boy was found safe earlier after the baby was dropped off at a home nearby.

Deputies are searching the area around Brookside Hills Apartments on Sweet Lane where the girl lives with her mother.

Meanwhile, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Zy’Rah Holliday’s mother took out a restraining order Monday against Daquan Seandre Thomas, who officials said took Zy’Rah Holliday and his 11-month-old son.

Thomas now faces a charge of felony abduction in the case.

Around 9 p.m. officials said they had searched one pond near the mother’s apartment complex. However, they have not been able to search a second pond, Coats said.

Harnett County authorities have requested a helicopter from Brunswick County to help with the search.

“Please, if you’ve seen anything or heard anything this morning, give us a call. Please pray for this family. There’s a lot of unknown and this family’s hurting,” said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harnett County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.

