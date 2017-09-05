An APP is helping Moms Make a Connection

The app helping moms connect and build relationship with other mother's. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- New technology is helping moms navigate the challenges of parenthood and making the right play date.

Momco is much like a dating app matching moms of similar interest together. Jullian Darlington launched the app three years ago to help moms find each other.

It features Geolocating technology, which lists moms who live near you and the profiles have the age and sex of your kids and common interests.

Experts say when you talk to other moms who might be struggling in the same areas you are, you can see you are not alone.

There are similar apps on the market such as hello mamas and peanut that match moms based on location, interests and schedules.

Momco also lists products and services like babysitting and birthday parties that are helpful to parents.

