Columbia, SC (WLTX) A strong area of low pressure along the Louisiana coastline will continue to draw in a lot of tropical moisture from the Gulf, spreading into the deep South and Southeast. Along with an approaching cold front from the Tennessee/Ohio Valley, we will have another chance for showers and possible thunderstorms later today.

The primary threat will be storms that could produce heavy rainfall. Communities that received the heavy rainfall yesterday, could have minor flooding with more rainfall today. Precipitation should begin to come down in the midlands beginning midday today and continuing into the early evening hour.

