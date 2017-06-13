Apple's Worth More Than Chicago
Chicago's a major American city, the 3rd largest when it comes to population and real economic value. But the windy city actually falls short compared to one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 3:42 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
