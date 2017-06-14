Are you Wearing the Wrong Running Shoes?

News 19's Ashley Izbicki tries different running shoes after discovering she's been wearing the wrong pair for her gait. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Before you hit the track or enjoy your next summer jog, it’s important to lace up the right shoe for your stride. It’s something many runners are doing all wrong, according to shoe experts.

"It's very easy to go to a big box store or somewhere that has a million colors, or the latest shoe that you've seen in an ad. But it might not be the right shoe for your foot type because everybody's foot is a little different,” said Jordan Lybrand, with Strictly Running in Columbia.

Employees have years of experience performing gait analysis, and matching the right brand and style for customers.

“It’s basically watching the way you walk from eye-level, looking at the pronation rate, the arch height, width of the foot, things like that, to get you into the right shoe,” said Lybrand.

Lybrand said there are two main types of shoes, stability and neutral running shoes. Neutral shoes are designed to help your natural gait, if you don’t need any correction. Stability shoes are for runners who do need correction.

“A stability shoe is going to have what they call a medial post. It's just a little bit either denser foam or something like that on the interior of the instep. It's going to make it a little harder for you to over-pronate, which is going to be typically indicated by a little bit of a lower arch,” said Lybrand.

When trying on sizes, the experts say the best fit may not be the customer’s usual size.

"It's not uncommon for folks to get into shoes that are a little too small. Because when you're running, you're going to be looking for a little extra room because your foot is going to swell,” he explained.

Lybrand said runners also need consider the width of their foot and other factors that set each brand apart.

“Knowing the shoes that we carry, and what they’re meant for, helps pair the two together to make a happy runner,” said Lybrand. “You can always tell a huge difference on that next run when you get that fresh pair of shoes on your feet. Just the recovery is a little less, the joy of wanting to run is going to be higher, so it makes a big difference.”

Strictly Running recommends buying new shoes every 400 to 500 miles, or every six to eight months.

Once you get the right shoes you're ready to hit the track. News 19's Deon Guillory teams up with Fitness Expert James Patrick to show us the correct form.

