Arrest Made in Finlay Park Shooting; Officials Discuss Park Safety

Columbia officials are working to change the perception of Finlay Park.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – Columbia police have arrested 22-year-old Gene Autrey Morris Jr. in connection to the fatal shooting at Finlay Park on Saturday night.

Morris has been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol. The incident ended with the shooting death of 37-year-old Laron Martin.

While police were quick to answer the call, there’s still a perception that Columbia’s premier park is not safe.

"If the perception by the citizen is that it's not safe, then that's challenging for us and we have to change that narrative,” says Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

Enhanced police presence and transparency are some of the ways that the Columbia Police Department aims to change the perception of Finlay Park.

Last year the department had 106 incidents in that area, but with nearly 5 months in the books, this year's numbers are much lower.

"So far, we're half way through the year and we've only had 26 incidents,” says Chief Holbrook.

"Finlay park needs a face lift,” says Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall.

Councilman Duvall says the City’s homeless population frequent the park daily.

The city is now working to develop a new look, with an upgrade with a cost of about $10 million.

"That will help us with making it more open, not as many places for bad things to happen and make it more useful to the public,” says Duvall. “There are times when Finlay Park lives up to its expectations and has a big draw of the public. There are times late in the evening where I wouldn't feel safe coming to Finlay park myself. You have to be reasonable about your expectations. In the evening, it has its challenges, but in the day time it's a wonderful place to be."

The city expects to hear plans about the parks upgrade by the fall.



