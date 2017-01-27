At Least Two Shot At S.C. High School After Basketball Game

AIKEN, SC (WSPA/WJBF) – At least two people were shot after a basketball game at South Aiken High School, Friday evening.
According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shooting just after 9:00pm.
One person was treated at the school before being taken to the hospital, another victim went to a fast food restaurant before calling for help.
Investigators are interviewing a possible third victim as well.
Deputies say the scene of the shooting is secure and there is no active shooter.
There are no suspects in custody.
A basketball game had just ended between Aiken and South Aiken at the school.
WSPA
