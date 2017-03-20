Georgia Police looking for help identifying 3-year-old boy

Police are looking for help in finding little Cameron's parents. (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta Police said they are looking for help from the public in locating the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was dropped off at Globe's Daycare in the 1900 block of Myrtle Street in southwest Atlanta Monday morning by a woman who did not give any identifying information.

The boy says his name is Cameron. DFCS has taken custody of the child, while authorities are trying to find the boy's parent or guardian.

Police said they think the child was mistakenly dropped off at the daycare center by a driver who was transporting other children.

Anyone with information about the child is asked to contact Atlanta Police right away.



