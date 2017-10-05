Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Wanted
The Irmo Police Department has just released sketches of an attempted kidnapping suspect. Chief Don Perry says there have been two incidents in the last week involving a woman driving a red car asking young boys to GET INTO HER CAR.The children say she
wltx 5:10 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
