Attorney Talks About School Lawsuit
House Speaker Jay Lucas CREATED THE house education reform task force in response to the state Supreme Court's ruling. The 17 member taskforce was chaired by Representative Rita Allison. For a year the group traveled across the state holding hearings in
wltx 5:51 PM. EDT October 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: House Utility Rate Payer Protection…Oct 30, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Search Underway for Escaped S.C. InmateOct 30, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Deputies Investigate Possible Social Media Threat to…Oct 30, 2017, 12:21 p.m.