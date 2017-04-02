'Bama bar apologizes over Deshaun Watson confrontation

(Photo: Bart Boatwright)

Deshaun Watson apparently had another run-in with Alabama.

A pair of videos that surfaced Friday on Twitter appeared to show the former Clemson quarterback leaving Innisfree, an Irish pub in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after being confronted by a pair of former Alabama football players.

The incident began to garner attention on social media Friday evening after a Twitter user with the handle @doctor_59 posted a 45-second video of Watson leaving the establishment.

A video posted later Friday night by Barstool Sports’ Clemson account appeared to show Ryan Anderson, a member of last year’s Alabama football team that played Clemson in the national championship, and Wallace Gilberry, a former Alabama football player who now plays for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, telling Watson to leave the tavern.

BREAKING: We have footage of Ryan Anderson and Wallace Gilberry telling Deshaun to get out of the bar pic.twitter.com/lZe002a8fW — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 1, 2017

A statement posted to Innisfree Irish Pub Tuscaloosa’s Facebook page said that no staff or employees of the establishment asked Watson to leave.

"Over the years we have had thousands of visitors from rival schools and have always treated them fairly," the statement read. "(Friday) was not any different. The unfolding of today's events were not led by our staff or anyone employed by Innisfree Irish Pubs. Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers. We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come."

Innisfree is located near the University of Alabama, which is also in Tuscaloosa.

Clemson defeated Alabama, 35-31, in this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Watson led the Tigers to victory in that game with 420 passing yards and four total touchdowns, while Anderson had a sack and two fumble recoveries for the losing side. Anderson and the Crimson Tide defeated Clemson, 45-40, in the previous year’s national championship game.

Watson and Anderson are both expected to be selected in this month’s NFL draft.

Independent Mail