Batesburg Man Assaulted Deputy While in Custody, Police Say

(WLTX) - The S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Batesburg man in connection with a vehicle break-in and deputy assault incident.
Deputies say Robert Clay Stills, 47, was confronted by a park ranger after breaking into a vehicle at McCormick State Park on November 30. Stills then began to throw items from the vehicle onto the ground.
While in custody, Stills reportedly hit a McCormick County deputy sheriff in the face. The deputy was treated for moderate injuries at a local hospital.
Stills is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, which is a felony. He is also charged with assault and battery in the second degree, a misdemeanor.
He was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs