Batesburg Man Assaulted Deputy While in Custody, Police Say

(WLTX) - The S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Batesburg man in connection with a vehicle break-in and deputy assault incident.

Deputies say Robert Clay Stills, 47, was confronted by a park ranger after breaking into a vehicle at McCormick State Park on November 30. Stills then began to throw items from the vehicle onto the ground.

While in custody, Stills reportedly hit a McCormick County deputy sheriff in the face. The deputy was treated for moderate injuries at a local hospital.

Stills is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, which is a felony. He is also charged with assault and battery in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

He was booked at the McCormick County Detention Center.

