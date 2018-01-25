Beach-Goers Rescue Baby Sloth Clinging to Rocks

A photo posted by Morgan's Jungle Lodge on Facebook showing the little sloth clinging to rocks on a beach. (Photo: Facebook - Morgan's Jungle Lodge)

Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica - From a glance, it appeared Dirk and Lori Morgan and their two guests were the only ones on Costa Rica's Osa Peninsula beach Monday after high tide chased everything away.

After all, the area in which the couple runs Morgan's Jungle Lodge is still very remote and uncrowded, according to Dirk Morgan, co-owner of Morgan's Canoe & Outdoor Adventures in Oregonia.

But as the four of them made their way down the rocky beach, they soon found out they were not alone.

According to a Facebook post on January 15, the Morgans happened upon a young, two-toed sloth among the rocks.

"It didn't even make a sound until I came close to it," Morgan said of the sloth.

A close-up photo of the baby sloth found on the beach. (Photo: Facebook - Morgan's Jungle Lodge)

In what could be considered a real-life Paragons lyric, the couple said it appeared the slow mover, which is typically found in the trees, held onto the rock during high tide.

The couple also posted video to Facebook of the sloth on the beach.

With no adult sloth in sight and two loose dogs roaming nearby, the Morgans wiped the salt water from the sloth's face and carefully scooped it up and placed it inside a box with a towel to keep it warm.

The couple then brought the sloth to an area animal rescue, where caretakers plan to check him out and allow him to regain his health before he's returned to the wild, Morgan said.

"I feel fortunate that this wonderful little creature touched my life and that I could make a difference in his," Morgan said.

Two-toed sloths, like the one the Morgans found, and three-toed sloths are typically found in the forests of Central and South America.

MORE: One week after saving baby sloth, Cincinnati couple loses Costa Rican venture to fire

Dirk Morgan, a Cincinnati native who owns Morgan's Canoe and Outdoor Adventures in Oregonia, Ohio, holds the sloth he and his wife came across in Costa Rica. (Photo: Morgan's Jungle Lodge via Facebook)

The Cincinnati Enquirer