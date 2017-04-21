WLTX
Close

Bebe Stores are closing down including one in the Midlands

USAToday , wltx 9:56 AM. EDT April 21, 2017

(WLTX)- Bebe Stores announced that it was shutting down and closing all of its stores as the women's clothing retailer became the latest in a string of liquidations and bankruptcies that have swept the struggling sector.

The company said that it expects to close all of its stores by the end May 2017.

Here is a list of all the U.S. and Canada locations, including outlet stores: 

Bebe closings

ALABAMA

The Summit 
220 Summit Blvd. #150 
Birmingham, AL 35243 
205.969.9160

ARIZONA

Scottsdale Fashion Square 
7014 E Camelback Rd. #2039 
Scottsdale, AZ 85251 
480.421.1444

La Encantada 
2905 E Skyline Dr. #233 
Tucson, AZ 85718 
520.577.2799

Arizona Mills Outlet 
5000 S Arizona Mills Circle #361 
Tempe, AZ 85282 
480.345.6161

Tucson Premium Outlets 
6401 W Marana Center Blvd. #119 
Tucson, AZ 85742 
520.918.5528

Westgate Outlets 
6800 N 95th Ave. #375 
Glendale, AZ 85305 
623.877.8072

CALIFORNIA

Valley Fair 
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd. #1117 
Santa Clara, CA 95050 
408.615.6700

San Francisco Centre 
865 Market St. #232 
San Francisco, CA 94103 
415.543.2323

Arden Fair Mall 
1689 Arden Way #1320 
Sacramento, CA 95815 
916.920.2323

Sherman Oaks Fashion Square 
14006 Riverside Dr. #23 
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 
818.906.2323

Brea 
1104A Brea Mall 
Brea, CA 92821 
714.529.2323

Newport Fashion Island 
811 Newport Center Dr. 
Newport Beach, CA 92660 
949.719.2323

Topanga Plaza 
6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd. #1080 
Canoga Park, CA 91303 
818.712.6924

Main Place 
2800 N Main St. #168A 
Santa Ana, CA 92705 
714.543.2323

Hillsdale Mall 
108 Hillsdale Mall #1386 
San Mateo, CA 94403 
650.574.1234

Beverly Center 
8500 Beverly Rd. #615 
Los Angeles, CA 90048 
310.360.7330

Santa Anita Fashion Park 
400 S Baldwin #D12 
Arcadia, CA 91007 
626.447.5599

University Towne Center 
4505 La Jolla Village Dr. #C-8 
San Diego, CA 92122 
858.623.0374

Horton Plaza 
135 Horton Plaza 
San Diego, CA 92101 
619.233.6003

Fashion Valley 
7007 Friars Rd. #317 
San Diego, CA 92108 
619.296.2335

Sun Valley 
226B Sun Valley Mall 
Concord, CA 94520 
925.686.2323

Mission Viejo 
555 The Shops at Mission Viejo #104B 
Mission Viejo, CA 92691 
949.364.2323

Stoneridge Mall 
2405 Stoneridge Mall Rd. #E224 
Pleasanton, CA 94588 
925.463.2323

Roseville Galleria 
1151 Galleria Blvd. #117 
Roseville, CA 95678 
916.788.4414

Los Cerritos Center 
211 Los Cerritos Center 
Cerritos, CA 90703 
562.865.3404

Victoria Gardens 
12535 S Main St. #1610 
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 
909.646.7183

Irvine Spectrum Center 
747 Spectrum Center Dr. #229 
Irvine, CA 92618 
949.585.9591

Fresno Fashion Fair 
639 E Shaw Ave. #127 
Fresno, CA 93710 
559.230.2342

El Segundo 
2008 E Park Place #D 
El Segundo, CA 90245 
310.426.9675

Del Amo Fashion Center 
21540 Hawthorne Blvd. #428A 
Torrance, CA 90503 
310.214.3035

Bay Street 
5654 Bay St. 
Emeryville, CA 94608 
510.652.8080

Vintage Faire Mall 
3401 Dale Rd. #646 
Modesto, CA 95356 
209.549.9320

Great Mall of the Bay Area Outlet 
238 Great Mall Dr. 
Milpitas, CA 95035 
408.263.2323

Ontario Mills Outlet 
1 Mills Circle #833 
Ontario, CA 91764 
909.980.7660

Camarillo Outlet 
690 E Ventura Blvd. #142 
Camarillo, CA 93010 
805.445.1482

Desert Hills Outlet 
48650 Seminole Dr. #241 
Cabazon, CA 92230 
951.922.2993

Folsom Outlet 
13000 Folsom Blvd. #1006 
Folsom, CA 95630 
916.608.2223

Shops at Las Americas Outlet 
4155 Camino De La Plaza #455 
San Diego, CA 92173 
619.690.9566

San Francisco Premium Outlets 
3780 Livermore Outlets Dr. 
Livermore, CA 94551 
925.454.0496

COLORADO

Cherry Creek 
3000 E First Ave. #B220 
Denver, CO 80206 
303.331.8071

CONNECTICUT

Westfarms 
57 Westfarms #D-113 
Farmington, CT 06032 
860.313.1401

FLORIDA

Palm Beach 
3101 PGA Blvd. #F121 
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 
561.622.2323

Aventura 
19575 Biscayne Blvd. #203 
Aventura, FL 33180 
305.692.4573

Boca Raton 
6000 Glades Rd. #1081B 
Boca Raton, FL 33431 
561.362.9797

Ft. Lauderdale 
2414 E Sunrise Blvd. #F-12 
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 
954.563.3030

Brandon 
904 Brandon Town Center Mall 
Brandon, FL 33511 
813.653.2923

West Shore Plaza 
226 W Shore Plaza #E12 
Tampa, FL 33609 
813.289.8841

The Falls 
8888 SW 136th St. #555A 
Miami, FL 33176 
305.259.0062

Florida Mall 
8001 Orange Blossom Trail #410A 
Orlando, FL 32809 
407.251.0213

Dadeland 
7535 N Kendall Dr. #1660A 
Miami, FL 33156 
305.668.2320

Tampa International Plaza 
2223 N West Shore Blvd. 
Tampa, FL 33607 
813.353.1580

Wellington Green 
10300 W Forest Hill Blvd. #226 
Wellington, FL 33414 
561.798.9550

Miami International 
1455 NW 107th Ave. #374A 
Miami, FL 33172 
305.513.9823

St. Johns Town Center 
4711 River City Dr. #107 
Jacksonville, FL 32246 
904.996.1661

Coconut Point 
23151 Fashion Dr. #117 
Estero, FL 33928 
239.992.3380

Pembroke Gardens 
14564 SW 5th St. 
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 
954.432.4050

South Beach 
900 Lincoln Rd. 
Miami Beach, FL 33139 
305.673.0742

University Town Center Florida 
140 University Town Center Dr. #168 
Sarasota, FL 34243 
941.702.9926

Destin Commons 
4135 Legendary Dr. #F116 
Destin, FL 32541 
850.650.5064

Sawgrass Outlet 
12801 W Sunrise Blvd. #451 
Sunrise, FL 33323 
954.846.2323

Orlando Premium Outlets Vineland Avenue 
8200 Vineland Ave. #1225 
Orlando, FL 32821 
407.239.3400

Dolphin Mall Outlet 
11401 NW 12th St. #376 
Miami, FL 33172 
305.392.5783

Orlando Premium Outlets Int'l Drive 
4955 International Dr., #1C-19 
Orlando, FL 32819 
407.226.3200

Miromar Outlets 
10801 Corkscrew Rd. #88 
Estero, FL 33928 
239.947.8846

GEORGIA

Lenox Square 
3393 Peachtree Rd. NE #3075 
Atlanta, GA 30326 
404.846.1190

Mall of Georgia 
3333 Buford Dr. #1038 
Buford, GA 30519 
678.546.9178

Town Center at Cobb 
400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy. #265 
Kennesaw, GA 30144 
770.426.8877

ILLINOIS

Woodfield Mall 
5 Woodfield Mall #J-304 
Schaumburg, IL 60173 
847.605.0149

Old Orchard Center 
4999 Old Orchard Center #M36 
Skokie, IL 60077 
847.675.2323

Chicago Premium Outlets 
1650 Premium Blvd. #1161 
Aurora, IL 60504 
630.499.7950

KANSAS

Oak Park 
11737 W 95th St. #141 
Overland Park, KS 66214 
913.438.7500

LOUISIANA

Metairie 
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. #50 
Metairie, LA 70002 
504.828.6437

MARYLAND

Montgomery Mall 
7101 Democracy Blvd. #1232 
Bethesda, MD 20817 
301.469.0174

MASSACHUSETTS

Burlington 
75 Middlesex Turnpike 
Burlington, MA 01803 
781.272.9501

North Shore Mall 
210 Andover St. #X-105 
Peabody, MA 01960 
978.531.1425

South Shore Plaza 
250 Granite St. #1380 
Braintree, MA 02184 
781.348.4912

MICHIGAN

The Somerset Collection 
2800 W Big Beaver Rd. #T247 
Troy, MI 48084 
248.643.1910

Twelve Oaks 
27918 Novi Rd. 
Novi, MI 48377 
248.305.5900

Great Lakes Crossing Outlet 
4712 Baldwin Rd. #209 
Auburn Hills, MI 48326 
248.335.8200

MINNESOTA

Mall of America 
138 N Garden #N138 
Bloomington, MN 55425 
952.814.3546 
MISSOURI

West County 
40 W County Center #1140 
Des Peres, MO 63131 
314.835.0500

Prestige Outlets Chesterfield 
17017 N Outer Forty Rd. #194 
Chesterfield, MO 63005 
636.536.9674

NEVADA

Forum Shops at Caesars 
3500 S Las Vegas Blvd. #N11 
Las Vegas, NV 89109 
702.735.8885

Galleria at Sunset 
1300 W Sunset Rd. #1230 
Henderson, NV 89014 
702.458.0518

Miracle Mile Shops 
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd. #670 
Las Vegas, NV 89109 
702.892.0406

The Summit Sierra 
13925 S Virginia St. #210 
Reno, NV 89511 
775.851.9234

Town Square 
6569 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Bldg Q, #C-169 
Las Vegas, NV 89119 
702.260.6274

Las Vegas Premium Outlets 
685 S Grand Central Pkwy. #2003 
Las Vegas, NV 89106 
702.366.1680

Las Vegas Premium Outlets South 
7400 Las Vegas Blvd. #57 
Las Vegas, NV 89123 
702.614.1018

NEW JERSEY

Menlo Park Mall 
424 Menlo Park #1555A 
Edison, NJ 08837 
732.321.0005

Garden State Plaza 
1 Garden State Plaza #E03 
Paramus, NJ 07652 
201.368.8111

The Mall at Short Hills 
1200 Morris Turnpike #B118 
Short Hills, NJ 07078 
973.376.4226

Cherry Hill 
2000 Route 38 #1708 
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 
856.317.9070

Freehold Raceway 
3710 Route 9 S., #C-126 
Freehold, NJ 07728 
732.577.7901

Quaker Bridge Mall 
150 Quaker Bridge Mall #1031B 
Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 
609.716.6036

Jersey Gardens Outlet 
651 Kapowski Rd. #1230 
Elizabeth, NJ 07201 
908.355.6111

Jersey Shore Premium Outlets 
1 Premium Outlets Blvd. #775 
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 
732.493.1249

Gloucester Premium Outlets 
100 Premium Outlets Dr. #230 
Blackwood, NJ 08012 
856.221.8730

NEW MEXICO

Uptown Center 
2240 Q Street NE, #10C 
Albuquerque, NM 87110 
505.888.2831

NEW YORK

Roosevelt Field 
630 Old Country Rd. #2040 
Garden City, NY 11530 
516.877.2323

Westchester 
125 Westchester Ave. #2280 
White Plains, NY 10601 
914.686.2323

Walt Whitman 
160 Walt Whitman Rd. 
Huntington Station, NY 11746 
631.673.5992

Smith Haven Mall 
514 Smith Haven Mall #E05 
Lake Grove, NY 11755 
631.863.2323

Queens Center 
90-15 Queens Blvd. #2053 
Elmhurst, NY 11373 
718.271.2323

One West 34th Street 
1 W 34th St. 
New York, NY 10001 
212.594.8205

Cross County 
2020 Mall Walk 
Yonkers, NY 10704 
914.423.0460

South Shore New York 
1701 Sunrise Hwy. #F-12 
Bay Shore, NY 11706 
631.968.0819

Woodbury Commons Outlet 
643 Blue Bird Ct. 
Central Valley, NY 10917 
845.928.7010

Niagara Falls Fashion Outlets 
1790 Military Rd. 
Niagara Falls, NY 14304 
716.297.3739

NORTH CAROLINA

Northlake Mall 
6801 Northlake Mall Dr. #277 
Charlotte, NC 28216 
704.598.7200

Crabtree Valley 
4325 Glenwood Ave. #2108 
Raleigh, NC 27612 
919.788.1110

Charlotte Premium Outlets 
5428 New Fashion Way #640 
Charlotte, NC 28278 
704.504.3085

OREGON

Washington Square 
9321 SW Washington Square Rd. #T-05 
Tigard, OR 97223 
503.620.7301

PENNSYLVANIA

King of Prussia 
160 N Gulph Rd. #1357 
King of Prussia, PA 19406 
610.354.0517

Ross Park 
1000 Ross Park Mall Dr. #K09 
Pittsburgh, PA 15237 
412.635.0881

Lehigh Valley 
134 Lehigh Valley Mall #1023 
Whitehall, PA 18052 
610.264.9323

Philadelphia Mills 
1692 Franklin Mills Circle #617 & #619 
Philadelphia, PA 19154 
215.824.3603

SOUTH CAROLINA

Columbiana Center 
100 Columbiana Circle #1068 
Columbia, SC 29212 
803.407.0636

TENNESSEE

Green Hills 
2126 Abbot Martin Rd. #152 
Nashville, TN 37215 
615.297.5353

Wolfchase 
2760 N Germantown Pkwy. #144 
Memphis, TN 38133 
901.387.4800

TEXAS

Houston Galleria 
5015 Westheimer Road #A3291 
Houston, TX 77056 
713.622.2113

Dallas Galleria 
13350 Dallas Pkwy. #1218 
Dallas, TX 75240 
972.490.7336

Barton Creek 
2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy. #B-8 
Austin, TX 78746 
512.328.4406

La Plaza 
2200 S 10th St. #R02 
McAllen, TX 78503 
956.661.0996

Willow Bend 
6121 W Park Blvd. #B-107 
Plano, TX 75093 
469.366.4468

NorthPark Center 
8687 N. Central Expressway #624 
Dallas, TX 75225 
214.365.9400

Cielo Vista Mall 
8401 Gateway Blvd. West #C03A 
El Paso, TX 79925 
915.778.3900

Mall del Norte 
5300 San Dario #176 
Laredo, TX 78041 
956.791.2323

The Domain 
11501 Century Oaks #109 
Austin, TX 78758 
512.834.2323

Sunrise Mall 
2370 N Expressway #1122 
Brownsville, TX 78521 
956.504.5757

San Marcos Outlet 
3939 IH-39 S #1090 
San Marcos, TX 78666 
512.392.2480

Houston Premium Outlets 
29300 Hempstead Rd. #949 
Cypress, TX 77433 
281.758.1898

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets 
5001 E US Expressway 83 #901 
Mercedes, TX 78570 
956.565.9990

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets 
2950 W Interstate 20 #110 
Grand Prairie, TX 75052 
972.352.2049

UTAH

City Creek Center 
50 S Main St. #170 
Salt Lake City, UT 84101 
801.363.1914

VIRGINIA

Fashion Center at Pentagon City 
1100 S Hayes St. #S10A 
Arlington, VA 22202 
703.415.2323

Mac Arthur Center 
300 Monticello Ave. #249 
Norfolk, VA 23510 
757.622.5691

Fair Oaks 
11747 L Fair Oaks #J117 
Fairfax, VA 22033 
703.267.2321

Tyson's Corner 
1961 Chain Bridge Rd. #K1L 
Mclean, VA 22102 
703.734.8686

Stony Point Fashion Park 
9200 Stony Point Pkwy. #110 
Richmond, VA 23235 
804.320.2075

Potomac Mills Outlet 
2700 Potomac Mills Circle #501 
Woodbridge, VA 22192 
703.497.4160

Williamsburg Outlets 
5645 Richmond Rd. #100 
Williamsburg, VA 23188 
757.220.2363

WASHINGTON

Southcenter 
637 Southcenter Mall 
Tukwila, WA 98188 
206.243.5555

CANADA

Yorkdale 
3401 Dufferin St. #124 
Toronto, ON, Canada M6A3A1 
416.782.1661

Metropolis at Metrotown 
4700 Kingsway #1209 
Burnaby, BC, Canada V5H4M1 
604.435.2325

West Edmonton 
8882 170th St. #1305 
Edmonton, AB, Canada T5T4M2 
780.481.9944

Chinook Centre 
6455 Macleod Trail SW #127A 
Calgary, AB, Canada T2H0K8 
403.258.1292

Pacific Centre 
701 W Georgia St. 
Vancouver, BC, Canada V7Y1G5 
604.605.0301

Square One 
100 City Centre Dr. #2-213 
Mississauga, ON, Canada L5B2C9 
905.275.4766

Vaughan Mills Outlet 
1 Bass Pro Mills #202 
Vaughan, ON, Canada L4K5W4 
905.660.1222

Outlet Collection at Niagara 
300 Taylor Rd. #607 
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Canada L0S1J0
905.704.0741

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories