Ben & Jerry's Unveils 2018 New Flavor Lineup

LOS ANGELES - Launching a new line of ice cream flavors in mid-January might seem counter-intuitive, but the Flavor Gurus at Ben & Jerry's have always played by their own, creative rules.

This year, the ice cream company is dishing up a line of truffle-inspired indulgence (one with a cold brew coffee base!), two more flavors of non-dairy deliciousness and new takes on longstanding fan favorite flavors in Pint Slices.

"We wanted to bring the WOW factor to our fans for 2018," said Craig Koskiniemi, who helped create the lineup.

Pint Slices

Ben & Jerry's builds on its newest novelty innovation, Pint Slices, a portable, on-the-go ice cream bar with all the chunks and swirls of its pint lineup. The ice cream maker is unveiling more fan-favorite flavors in this fantastically fun format.

Cherry Garcia — This legend-dairy lineup leader has been one of the most-requested flavors for Pint Slices. Fans don't have to wait any longer. Cherry ice cream bars with cherries & fudge flakes, covered in a dark chocolatey coating.

Tonight Dough — Jimmy Fallon's beloved flavor was one of our most successful launches in pints. Now you can get your hands on it as a Pint Slice. Caramel ice cream bars with chocolate cookie swirls & gobs of peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough covered in a dark chocolatey coating. If that's not euphoric enough for you, Jimmy is also donating all his proceeds to the SeriousFun Children's Network.

Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz — A fan favorite that packs a caffeine pick-me-up. Coffee ice cream bars with espresso bean fudge chunks covered in a dark chocolatey coating with cocoa nibs.

Truffle Pints

The Truffle Pint lineup includes three decadent flavors with some of the biggest chunks you'll find in a pint of Ben & Jerry's. Spooning out the soft, sweet truffles inside these new flavors will make you a certified chunk spelunker.

Chocolate Shake It — Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles and marshmallow swirls.

Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake — Caramel chocolate ice cream with graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles and chocolate cookie swirls.

Chillin' the Roast — Cold brew coffee ice cream with chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles and fudge swirls.

Non-Dairy

In 2018, Ben & Jerry's is scooping out more options to fans who appreciate "everything but the cow" with two new Non-Dairy, vegan certified flavors. What started as four almond milk-based frozen dessert flavors is now a line of NINE pints.

Peanut Butter Half Baked — Chocolate and peanut butter with fudge brownies and gobs of peanut butter cookie dough.

Cinnamon Buns — Cinnamon with cinnamon bun dough and a cinnamon streusel swirl.

Ben & Jerry's fans can find the new pints and Pint Slices in grocery stores nationwide (MSRP $4.99 for ice cream, $5.99 for Non-Dairy). Chocolate Shake It, Pint Slices, and other unique offerings will also be available in participating Scoop Shops. To learn more or to find a store near you, visit www.benjerry.com

